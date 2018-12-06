Teen shot by Chicago police after speeding towards officers on West Side

CHICAGO — A teenager was injured in a police-involved shooting on the West Side.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Shell gas station in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt.

Officers said the teen was sitting in a parked SUV that matched the description of a vehicle wanted in a shooting earlier in the day.

Police said an officer approached the vehicle and the suspect accelerated, hitting a squad car and a fence.

An officer pulled out his weapon and fired a shot, hitting the suspect in the wrist.

The teen was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

No officers were injured.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has taken over the investigation.