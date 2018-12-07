Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Temps bounce back some after chilly weekend
-
Cold, chilly temps throughout week
-
Chilly temps in upper 40s
-
Flurries on the way, temps in the mid-30s
-
Sunny skies, temps in high 50s
-
Cold spell continues into the weekend, slight warmup next week
-
-
Warmer but rainy weekend, cold week follows
-
Slight warmup, snow, rain likely this weekend
-
Rain expected this weekend and then cold weather
-
Rain possible on an otherwise mild weekend
-
Chicago area digging out, cleaning up after massive snow storm
-
-
Cold but storm-free week ahead, some flurries possible
-
Unseasonably cold temperatures, some light snow
-
Cooler than normal, rain possible this weekend