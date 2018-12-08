Court filings allege Cohen broke law on President’s direction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Court filings reveal new details about two men who once had close ties to President Trump.

They show the President's former attorney, Michael Cohen, acted on the President's direction, when he broke the law in two election-related crimes.

Federal prosecutors in New York are recommending a maximum of four years behind bars for Cohen, because they say his crimes were just that serious.

In August, Cohen plead guilty to eight federal crimes.

This newest report says Trump's personal attorney was in contact with Russian nationals dating back to 2015. One Russian even offering "political synergy" with Trump's campaign.

Cohen has also admitted to making hush money payments to two women who allegedly had affairs with Trump before he was elected president.

Prosecutors say Cohen deceived voters during the 2016 election. They said those payments made to a porn star and a Playboy model were an illegal campaign finance violation.

The report reveals Cohen sent those payments at the direction of Donald Trump.

But the Mueller team credits Cohen with cooperating with special prosecutors in their investigation into Russian meddling.

In a separate filing, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is accused of breaching his plea agreement, by lying to special prosecutors and the FBI about five major issues when he was supposed to be helping prosecutors.

The public report that was released was heavily redacted, but we know prosecutors say Manafort lied about cutting ties with the Trump Administration, talking with senior officials as late as February of this year.

He's also accused of deceiving investigators about his dealings with a Russian spy.

Mueller's office hinted that Manafort could be slapped with new charges, despite being convicted in August of eight counts related to his work with a pro-Russian political party.

Trump has been tweeting about these developments. Last night he said they "totally clear the President."

This morning he followed up with "After two years and millions of pages of documents (and a cost of over $30,000,000), NO COLLUSION!"

A White House spokesperson also issued a statement about the Manafort report saying the filings offer nothing new about the President and say even less about collusion.