× MONSTER’S MASH: In 2018, Trey passes on the pass

LAKE FOREST – If would seem to be a tailor-made play for him. After all, it may very be the most famous moment of his NFL career.

But on Sunday, it wasn’t Trey Burton that was throwing the pass on the Bears’ version of the double-reverse pass, similar to the Super Bowl LII “Philly Special.” Instead, he was the one taking the initial toss, then pitched to Tarik Cohen who threw the pass to Anthony Miller for the touchdown.

Was it a way to fool the Giants, who might have expected Burton to throw it? We’ll not really according to the tight end.

On Thursday, Burton said it was he who called off throwing that pass on that play or others in the future like it.

His reason? Some anxiety on trying to pull it off again.

“When they put it on the board, I got crazy anxiety,” said Burton of the trick play. which he said was introduced during the Patriots week back in October. “I was kinda freaking out a bit because a ton of unbelievable memories come to mind from the Super Bowl – and we were playing the Patriots at the time, we wanted to run it then.”

Burton said he let Matt Nagy know about it, and he was good to switch the throw to Cohen. It was shelved for the rest of October and November before it finally came out in the first week of December.

“There were so many really good memories, but I’m not there anymore. I’m on a different team doing something different. I just didn’t feel comfortable,” said Burton. “Thankfully he said ‘No Big Deal, I appreciate you letting me know.'”

Mr. Nagy – Substitute Teacher

It wasn’t just Burton revealing something this week at Halas Hall.

Nagy was answering a question on Mitchell Trubisky continuing the chemistry that he built with the team now that he returns after missing two games. The head coach decided to bring up the classroom with his answer.

“All the sudden, you have a new teacher, substitute teacher comes in, and it’s a different voice, and you’re trying to figure out do you like this teacher or not,” said Nagy. “With Chase, you know, Chase came in and we know how he works in the huddle, and he’s a guy that was able to get everybody in and out, and so there was immediate confidence from the players around him with Chase.”

“Mitch, with everybody being new, he was developing that, building that. Stepped away for a few weeks, and now yesterday, being back in the huddle, it’s like riding a bike. You just get right back onto it. So it will be interesting to see as he continues to feel good, how that works with the players too, with the offensive players.”

The follow-up question to that concerned Nagy’s own history as a substitute teacher and the coach revealed the toughest level he had to teach.

“Kindergarden – that was a struggle for me,” said Nagy. “I loved seventh and eighth grade – that was like the perfect age. But Kindergarten, whew; I’ll never forget the day the day I went home and told my wife, I said ‘I’ll never be Kindergarten teacher.’

“Then I went into real estate – and then the recession hit.”

Vic’s Happy To Help

So many people thought of “The Fridge” when Akiem Hicks barrelled over the line of scrimmage for a second quarter touchdown against the Giants on Sunday.

After all, it was William Perry who made the defensive lineman touchdown famous on the 1985 Super Bowl champion Bears a few times that season.

While Hicks certainly enjoyed his moment in the offensive spotlight, one would wonder how Vic Fangio would feel about the move. A few times this season defensive players have been used on offense, but Hicks was the first one to score a touchdown.

As long as it’s a success, the defensive coordinator certainly doesn’t mind.

“I don’t think a whole lot about it other than I happy for the success as a team, obviously, if we can use a guy or two from the defense to help the offense,” said Fangio. “I’m all for it.”

STAT OF THE WEEK: 53

The number of completions Chase Daniel had over the last two weeks.

In his previous seven years in the NFL, he had 51.