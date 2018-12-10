After two days of drama, then a good start, the Bulls suffer another lopsided loss at home

CHICAGO – “As The Bulls Turn” could be a fitting name for a soap opera featuring the Windy City’s National Basketball Association team.

When it comes to drama, they have the market cornered.

A week after firing their coach, they had an emotional win over the Thunder followed by the worst loss in franchise history. A practice called on Sunday reportedly led to friction, the possibility of a player boycott, and more controversy for a team that’s got just six wins on the NBA season.

With things smoothed over for the moment, the hope for Jim Boylen was to give themselves and those who follow the team something positive to discuss other than continued drama.

All they had was 27 minutes.

With Kris Dunn and Bobby Portis back in the lineup for the first time since October, the Bulls took a 12-point lead to halftime. But that wouldn’t hold, as a surprising Kings’ team overcame a 12-point third quarter deficit to beat their hosts by 19 Monday night at the United Center.

Outscored by eight in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth, the Bulls have now lost 3-of-4 games since Boylen took over for the fired Hoiberg, as they fall to 6-22 on the season.