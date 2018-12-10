Chicago campaign volunteer shot while recording video, passing out flyers

(Disclaimer: Video and photo in story may be considered graphic to some)

CHICAGO — A man was shot while campaigning for an aldermanic candidate in West Englewood, and the shooting was captured on video.

Maxwell Little says he was handing out flyers for 15th Ward candidate Joseph Williams Sunday afternoon.

Little was recording himself and encouraging others to support Williams, when someone started shooting. He was shot in the leg.

In a post on Facebook, Little said he believes it was a targeted shooting. He wrote, “Whoever tried to kill me failed. My political views will not change no matter what. More than 6 shots were fired at me by a masked man. This was no random shooting. Someone wanted me dead. The bullet went through. God is great”

No one is in custody.