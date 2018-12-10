LaMond Pope discusses Notre Dame’s upcoming College Football Playoff on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They've knocked on the door a couple of times over the last few years, but Brian Kelly's team finally got it done in 2018.

Notre Dame ran the table during the regular season, and their perfect 12-0 record locked them up a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time. But they can't celebrate for too long as playoff veteran Clemson looms in the Cotton Bowl at the end of the year.

LaMond Pope of Tribune Newspapers joined Sports Feed on Monday to discuss the Irish and how they match-up with the Tigers in the semifinal. Both guys also discussed the things that helped Notre Dame get to the playoff over the last few months.

You can watch LaMond's discussion in the video above or below.