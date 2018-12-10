Mayoral Petition Challenges Underway, Burke Makes First Public Appearance
-
Chicago mayoral candidates hustle for 12,500 signatures
-
Super wealthy candidates for governor spending at record pace
-
Order of names determined for Chicago mayor primary ballot
-
Aldermanic candidate accuses House Speaker Mike Madigan of election fraud
-
Pence, Biden head to dueling rallies in fierce Indiana race
-
-
Sean Casten defeats incumbent Peter Roskam
-
Acero charter school teachers go on strike
-
With Emanuel out, others could get in race for Chicago mayor
-
Illinois Democrats sweep statewide races, flip 2 House seats
-
Chicago Bar Association 95th Annual Bar Show Joins Politics and Theater
-
-
John McCain honored at National Cathedral memorial service
-
Trial begins for 3 Chicago cops accused in Van Dyke cover-up
-
Democrats try to sweep Illinois statewide races, flip seats