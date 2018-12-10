Tentative agreement reached in Geneva teachers strike; no classes today

GENEVA, Ill. — A tentative agreement has been reached between teachers and Geneva School District 304.

The union and school district announced the deal at 4 a.m. Monday.

Nearly 6,000 students have been out of school since the teachers went on strike Tuesday. As the strike continued over the weekend, sporting events and activities were cancelled. Final exams have been pushed back to January after the holiday break.

The latest round of negotiations lasted for more than 12 hours. It started 3 p.m. Sunday after a teachers rally outside District 304 headquarters.

There’s no word yet on the exact details of the new five-year agreement.

The union plans to bring it forward for a full membership vote later Monday.

Due to the late night decision, classes in Geneva are canceled Monday.