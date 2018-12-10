Woman, 19, back in custody after escaping Cook Count courthouse

CHICAGO — Authorities say a 19-year-old robbery suspect has been taken back into custody after allegedly slipping out of a hearing at a county courthouse in Chicago.

The Cook County sheriff’s office says Alicia Gines was apprehended without incident Sunday evening after disappearing Friday from the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

She was arrested near where Chicago borders the suburb of Summit.

Gines was charged with robbery in 2017 had been on electronic monitoring before being arrested last week. Authorities say she had been waiting to appear before a judge Friday and was seen on surveillance video leaving the courthouse.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the circumstances of the alleged escape, including whether she was in handcuffs while awaiting the hearing. She could face additional charges.