16-year-old charged after Akira robbery; Police search for 9 other suspects

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was charged after a mob of people stormed into a Bucktown clothing store Monday evening and not only robbed the store, but attacked employees with pepper spray.

Store owners at the Akira store at 1814 W. North Ave. said their shop was robbed around 9 p.m. Monday. They said a group of about 10 people entered the store just as employees prepared to close.

One employee reportedly asked the group to leave, but said some of the suspects grabbed clothes worth hundreds of dollars and headed for the door without paying.

As two employees confronted the group, they said the suspects sprayed pepper spray at them and fled the store.

Police quickly arrested a 16-year-old who was charged with three counts of felony armed robbery.

Police are still looking for as many as nine other suspects.

The workers who were pepper sprayed refused medical treatment and are doing OK.

Store surveillance cameras are all over the boutique, and I.T. specialists are working to isolate that footage.

Some of the stolen items were found in an alleyway.