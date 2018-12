Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two people were injured in a fire at a home on the city's South Side.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a 1.5-story building in the 6300 block of South Bell in West Englewood.

Fire crews rescued two adults from the burning home.

One of the victims was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The second person was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.