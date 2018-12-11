4 arrested after 60-mile police pursuit ends at McCormick Place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Four people were arrested after a long police chase that started in Coal City, and ended 60 miles later at McCormick Place.

It started after Coal City police spotted a stolen car out of Naperville at around 1 a.m. Police tried to stop car, but the driver attempted to ram into the officer's squad car and then took off.

The car continued on I-55, when Illinois State Police joined the chase near Darien, and followed the car into Chicago. They eventually stopped the car at a McCormick Place parking lot after using spike strips.

The four suspects were taken to Grundy County jail.