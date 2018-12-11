Annual pilgrimage to Des Plaines honors Our Lady of Guadalupe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Thousands of Catholics gathered in Des Plaines at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe to honor the patron saint of Mexico.

The faithful believe Dec. 12 is the day Mary appeared to Juan Diego in Mexico. The two-day celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe start Tuesday evening with Mass.

The shrine is the only place in the world outside the Basilica in Mexico City where believers can make what is known as a manda, their promises made to the Virgin Mary.

Some people brought flowers, but everyone brought their faith and love for the Virgin Mary.

Security was heightened this year after shootings in other places of worship.

The annual celebration will wrap up Wednesday.