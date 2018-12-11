Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan has a broken foot: Report

LAKE FOREST – It appears that a sports memorabilia may have broken news about a significant injury on the Bears’ defense.

On Tuesday afternoon, Elite Icons tweeted an announcement that cornerback Bryce Callahan had to cancel an autograph signing due to suffering a broken foot. This presumably happened in the first half of the win over the Rams, when the defensive back left the field with athletic trainers to go to the locker room.

Re: Bryce Callahan | Broken Foot Rumor.

— G R I Z Z. (@GrizzlyGridiron) December 11, 2018

The announcement was first posted to Twitter and Facebook before it was taken down. On Monday, head coach Matt Nagy said the team would have a better idea of the extent of the injury with within 24-to-36 hours.

Should that be the case, the Bears would lose an important part of their defensive secondary for a significant amount of time.

A versatile cornerback who has shown the ability to make plays both in the secondary and in the backfield, Callahan has 39 tackles with two sacks, two interceptions, and six pass break-up in his fourth season with the Bears.

He had two tackles against the Rams before suffering the injury. Sherrick McManis filled in for him the rest of the game and would likely do so for as long as Callahan remains out.