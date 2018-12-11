Body cam video shows Waukegan officer stopping teen girl’s suicide attempt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- Police in Waukegan released body camera footage Monday of an officer saving a suicidal teenage girl, hoping it encourages others to ask for help.

According to the Lake County News-Sun, police received a call around 1:40 a.m. Friday from a woman who said that her sister was going to take her own life by standing in front of a train.

Officers were able to locate the teen by “pinging” her cellphone.

When officers arrived to the scene, a train was approaching. The video shows the teen coming out from behind a railroad mechanical shed, and walking towards the train tracks.

She disobeys the officer's commands to, ‘Come here, come here.' That's when Officer Christopher Harris ran towards the teen as she was headed for the tracks, and tackled her.

The teen was taken to an area hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

The Waukegan Police Department is reminding those who are experiencing suicidal thoughts to call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.