Fred Mitchell appears on Sports Feed to discuss his 2018 kicker award on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's one of the biggest awards that a specialist can receive in all of college football.

It honors a kicker in every level of the sport with the exception of FBS, awarding for excellence on the field and off it as well.

Fred Mitchell, a former kicker for Wittenberg University, has this award named after him, giving it out since the 2009 season. This weekend, he did so again, giving the honor to Eastern Washington's Roldan Alcobendas for his efforts on and off the field.

On Tuesday, Fred appeared on Sports Feed to discuss Roldan and the award on Sports Feed, along with a little bit about the Bears with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Fred's segments in the video above or below.