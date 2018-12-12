Emanuel proposes legalizing marijuana, casino to pay for pensions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Mayor Rahm Emanuel will lay out his recommendations for dealing with city pensions.

He will propose that lawmakers legalize marijuana and allow a casino in the city to help cover the costs.

The Chicago Tribune reports he'll recommend aldermen set up pension obligation bonds to help cut the amount the city owes retirement funds.

The looming pension crisis will require nearly $1 billion in annual retirement payments by 2023.

Sources say he does not plan to borrow money to cover retirement funds.

Emanuel is proposing that any tax money the city receives from the legalization of marijuana be dedicated entirely to pensions. The same would go for a casino in Chicago.