Man struck by CTA train; Red Line service suspended from 95th to 47th

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a CTA Red Line train.
The accident happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday near the 63rd Street station.
The man was hit by a train and transported to a hospital in critical condition. The train conductor was also transported to a hospital in stable condition.
All Red Line service is suspended between 95th and 47th due to this incident.
Shuttle service is available. Alternates: #3 King Drive, #4 Cottage Grove, and #29 State buses, as well as Green Line trains.