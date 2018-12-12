Man struck by CTA train; Red Line service suspended from 95th to 47th

LATEST ON CTA RED LINE SUSPENSION: Man in critical condition after being hit by train near 63rd. No service from 95th-47th. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/FRVRGmcaMz — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) December 12, 2018

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a CTA Red Line train.

The accident happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday near the 63rd Street station.

The man was hit by a train and transported to a hospital in critical condition. The train conductor was also transported to a hospital in stable condition.

All Red Line service is suspended between 95th and 47th due to this incident.

Shuttle service is available. Alternates: #3 King Drive, #4 Cottage Grove, and #29 State buses, as well as Green Line trains.