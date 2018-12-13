1 killed in plane crash at airport in NW Indiana

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Officials said one person was killed in a single-passenger plane crash at the Porter County Regional Airport.
The accident happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the airport in Valparaiso, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana.
The plane reportedly landed nose first between two runaways.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Editors note from The Times of Northwest Indiana: The photo of the plane has been edited to remove the tail numbers until authorities are able to notify the pilot’s family.