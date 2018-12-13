1 killed in plane crash at airport in NW Indiana

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Officials said one person was killed in a single-passenger plane crash at the Porter County Regional Airport.

The accident happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the airport in Valparaiso, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana.

1 dead in plane crash at Porter County Regional Airport: https://t.co/UK7UMOl2Ss pic.twitter.com/cwpIme5EGS — nwi.com (@nwi) December 13, 2018

The plane reportedly landed nose first between two runaways.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Editors note from The Times of Northwest Indiana: The photo of the plane has been edited to remove the tail numbers until authorities are able to notify the pilot’s family.