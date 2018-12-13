Chicago bomb threats part of ‘rampant hoax’ nationwide, police say

CHICAGO —Chicago police say bomb threats made locally Thursday are part of a similar pattern of threats being made nationwide.

“Chicago police are working with federal partners on the investigation, and at this time there is no elevated threat level for the city of Chicago,” said CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. He provided no further information.

Aurora police say they are currently investigating a bomb threat at Rush Copley Medical Center, but it is still unclear if this threat is a bonafide.

Threats in Chicago are part of a similar pattern being made nationwide. #ChicagoPolice are working with federal partners on the investigation, and at this time there is no elevated threat level for the city of Chicago pic.twitter.com/9Bo8K5tADd — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 13, 2018

There are reports of threats in Nevada and Michigan, as well in cities like Des Moines, St. Louis and Boston. Threats have been made at colleges, businesses and media outlets

“There is a rampant hoax email being distributed across the country of a bomb threat making demands for money,” Police in Grand Rapids, Mich., tweeted. “Emails began locally around 1 pm. We do NOT believe these emails have any validity and direct you to delete email. Do NOT send money. More info coming soon.”

SCAM ALERT: There is a rampant hoax email being distributed across the country of a bomb threat making demands for money. Emails began locally around 1 pm. We do NOT believe these emails have any validity and direct you to delete email. Do NOT send money. More info coming soon — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) December 13, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.