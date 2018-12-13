FBI raids Ald. Ed Burke’s office for second time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The FBI raided powerful Chicago Ald. Ed Burke’s City Hall office for the second time in two weeks.

The FBI’s Chicago office told WGN News it does not comment on anything it may or may not be investigating. In the past, the alderman has said that he’s cooperated with investigations in the past, will cooperate with this one and is confident no wrongdoing will be found.

Two weeks ago, federal agents raided Burke's office, who is the longest serving alderman.

After the raid began, federal agents put brown paper over officer windows to conceal their work.As the agents executed their warrant, no one was allowed in or out of his third floor City Hall Office.

Burke is a Chicago institution with 50 years on the council. He won election as Democratic committeeman for the 14th Ward in July 1968 after his father Joseph P. died of lung cancer.

His wife Anne is an Illinois Supreme Court justice. She just won retention to another term and was reportedly sworn-in during a private ceremony Thursday morning.

An expert on rules, Burke is a behind the scenes force in shaping ordinances. As Finance Committee Chair he wields enormous influence over the city’s purse strings.

Over the decades, Burke has famously faced criticism for having a Chicago police security detail. He has also come under fire for his law firm's relationship with companies belonging to President Donald Trump.

The feds generally have an unwritten rule not to take this kind of action against politicians seeking re-election

Burke is facing a significant challenge in the Feb. 26 aldermanic race.

Some political observers suggested that these raids mark the end of an investigation, not the beginning, and believe an indictment may be coming soon.

There has been a lot of speculation since the first raid about what the investigation related to, as he has done property tax work for the Trump Organization. However, this investigation is run by the U.S. Attorney’s Office out of Chicago.

On Wednesday, Former Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans went on-the-record with the Chicago Sun-Times, alleging that Alderman Burke worked repeatedly to inappropriately pressure her and her staff on airport business.

Evans, who resigned earlier this year, gave examples of how Burke allegedly interfered in a memo to the Sun-Times.