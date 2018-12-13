Ferrara Candy moving headquarters to Chicago’s Old Post Office

A bin is filled with Laffy Taffy candies. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

CHICAGO — The city is “Sweet Home Chicago” once again. The Ferrara Candy Company is moving its headquarter to downtown Chicago.

Ferrara’s new home will take up 77,000 square feet at the Old Post Office on Van Buren.

The company will relocate more than 400 employees from its current headquarters in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. late next summer.

Ferrara, which is known for making Brach’s candy, Laffy Taffy and Lemonhead, was founded in 1908 when Salvatore Ferrara began selling candy-coated almonds from his bakery in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood.

The move will relocate the company about 2 miles from its birthplace, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Time has literally stood still at the Old Post Office at West Van Buren and Congress Parkway since it was shut down in 1996.