Water samples to be taken from homes near Sterigenics

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. -- Water samples will be taken from homes near the Sterigenics facility in Willowbrook on Thursday, and tested for a cancer causing chemical.

Homeowners gave access for samples to be collected from an outside faucet or spigot.

All samples are being sent to an independent lab for analysis.

Last week, EPA tests showed high levels of the cancer, causing chemical ethylene oxide near the facility.

The samples near schools and homes did not show measurable amounts.

Sterigenics uses the chemical to sterilize medical equipment and instruments.

Residents have complained that it's making them sick.