Boy, 4, hit by car after driver runs red light in South Shore

CHICAGO — A 4-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a car in South Shore on Friday morning.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a driver ran a red light in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Avenue about 8:45 a.m. Friday. That car hit another — and the boy was struck during the collision. He was with his aunt at the time.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His condition has stabilized, police said.

The driver who caused the crash has been issued citations.