Last minute donation from ‘guardian angels’ saves historic Chicago church from auction

CHICAGO -- A 122-year-old Greek Orthodox church on the city's Northwest Side has been saved from going to auction after a midnight call from a group of donors, which one church official says is "a Christmas miracle."

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, in the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood, held what parishioners believed would be its final service on Thursday.

The church was slated to go to auction Friday after facing legal issues and about $8 million in debt after a bank foreclosed on the property.

But church leaders say they received a phone call at midnight from a group, who the church as dubbed their "guardian angels", offering to purchase the property for the church. The move allowed the church to file for bankruptcy, which has halted the auction.

The identity of the "guardian angels" is being kept a secret for now.

Parish Council President Stanley Andreakis says services will continue Sunday. She calls it their "Christmas miracle."