Demonze Spruiel discusses the Bears’ 2018 NFC North title on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Over the course of 60 minutes, the Bears showed the reasons why they've broken through over the last three-and-a-half months.

Their offense was opportunistic, and their defense was dominant. While it was a close game, they made all the right plays at the right time to win their first NFC North title since the 2018 season with a win over the Packers on Sunday.

Demonze Spruiel of "The D and Davis Show" was on Sports Feed to discuss the victory with Josh Frydman on Sunday evening. Along with champs, they also spoke about the Bulls and their recent drama after Jim Boylen took over.

You can watch Demonze's segment from Sunday's show in the video above or below.