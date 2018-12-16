× President Trump tweets support for Patti Blagojevich as husband seeks clemency

CHICAGO— After the Supreme Court refused to hear Rod Blagojevich’s case in mid-April, the former Illinois governor’s strategy to appeal his conviction on corruption charges shifted to asking President Donald Trump for clemency, making his case through the president’s favorite media channels.

It seems the latest effort by his wife Patti Blagojevich may have been successful in gaining the president’s attention once again, after it prompted a response from the president on Twitter.

In a December 14 interview with Fox News, she compared the investigation into expenditures by the president’s inauguration committee with her husband’s legal troubles, calling prosecutors who investigate possible fundraising violations “political assassins.”

“It’s a very dirty business when these prosecutors, with their unchecked power and no oversight over them at all, can go after any politician they want,” Blagojevich said. “All they have to do is look back at what they did to my husband 10 years ago to see what they’re doing to President Trump right now.”

The interview prompted a response from President Trump on Twitter Sunday, although he didn’t mention anything about potentially pardoning Blagojevich.

“Required television watching is last weeks @marthamaccallum interview with the wonderful wife of Rod Blagojevich and the @trish_regan interview with a Jerome Corsi,” the president tweeted. “If that doesn’t tell you something about what has been going on in our Country, nothing will. Very sad!”

Blagojevich was convicted on numerous counts of corruption, including for trying to sell the U.S. Senate seat that was vacated by Obama and for shaking down a children’s hospital. As governor, he had the right to name someone to fill the Senate vacancy, but he was caught on FBI wiretaps discussing ways to make money off of it.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that President Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee is being investigated by federal prosecutors for possible financial abuses related to more than $100 million in donations it raised.

A previous appearance on Fox News by Patti Blagojevich in May also prompted a response from the president.

“What he did does not justify 18 years in jail,” Trump said. “If you read his statement, it was a foolish statement with a lot of bravado. Plenty of other politicians have said a lot worse. He’s a Democrat, he’s not in my party, but I thought he got treated unfairly.”

Blagojevich filed paperwork to formally request clemency from President Trump in June. Patti Blagojevich appeared on Fox News again in July, claiming her husband was the victim of a “witch hunt” at the hands of a corrupt Justice Department, echoing arguments often made by the president.