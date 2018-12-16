Services resume at historic church saved from demolition by ‘Christmas miracle’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Just two days ago, it looked like the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on the West Side was going to be bulldozed and turned into a strip mall, but parishioners are celebrating Sunday after a group of guardian angels saved the structure.

At 120 years old, the church is beautiful, ornate, and historic. It's the second oldest Greek Orthodox church in the country, and has long been a staple in the Blemont-Cragin community.

"We were afraid to lose our home here," said Stanley Andreakis, the parish council's president.

Parishioners had packed up the church and were ready to move out after it was put up on the auction block. Then at the 11th hour, an anonymous group offered to buy the land and keep the church open.

At the first liturgy since the "Christmas miracle" Sunday, parishioner Georgia Metropouls said it's a huge weight off her shoulders. Her entire family has been active there since her parents came from Greece. She'd been baptized in the church, and later her children were as well.

"It's been an anchor for us all these years," parishioner Georgia Metropouls said.

Holy Trinity also filed a petition to get landmark status that will help keep the church open forever.