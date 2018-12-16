Sports Feed discusses the Bears’ 2018 NFC North title on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Eight indeed was enough for the Bears.

After watching others win the division over the last decade, Chicago's team finally put together a campaign that makes them the champions of their division. This comes after a win over the Packers on Sunday took them to 10-4 on the season and locked up an NFC North crown for the first time since 2010.

Sports Feed had plenty of coverage of the landmark victory on Sunday as Jarrett Payton joined Josh Frydman live from Soldier Field.

Watch their discussion in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Adam Hoge of WGN Radio took some time away from his postgame duties to discuss the victory as well with Jarrett at Soldier Field.

Watch them breakdown the game in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plus #AskJP returns for another week.

See if Jarrett answered some of your questions with Josh in the video above.