2 officers fatally struck by South Shore Line train on South Side

CHICAGO — Two newly appointed Chicago police officers were fatally struck by a train Monday while investigating a call of shots fired on the city’s South Side.

A weapon was recovered and a person of interest is being questioned as of 9:20 p.m. Monday, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

He said the two District 5 officers, whose identifies have not been released, were struck by a passing NICTD-Indiana South Shore train at 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Monday.

Earlier this year, three officers in District 5 committed suicide in separate incidents. The District 5 officers killed Monday were new to the force, Guglielmi said.

A devastating tragedy occurred tonight at 103rd and Cottage Grove where two #ChicagoPolice officers investigating a shots fired call were struck by a passing train. Please pray for the @ChicagoCAPS05 5th district. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/0IfXTZf2Bs — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 18, 2018

Inbound and outbound trains on the Metra Electric District were stopped, according to Metra officials. The duration of the delay is unknown.

Commuters can check for updates at metrarail.com.

No further information was provided.

Police are expected to hold a news conference sometime after 9 p.m. Monday.