3 injured after argument ends in gunfire in Englewood

CHICAGO -- Three people were shot and seriously wounded after an argument inside an apartment building on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday inside the stairwell of an apartment building near 57th and Princeton in Englewood.

Police said three men were arguing with another man when he started shooting.

A 37-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach and once in the pelvis. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 42-year-old man was shot in the thigh and is in stable condition. A 29-year-old man was also shot in the thigh and is in stable condition.

No one is in custody, but police said the victims know the shooter.