After suffering a concussion, Corey Crawford placed on IR by the Blackhawks

CHICAGO – Considering all that he went through just to get back to the ice over the past year, the sight was just terrible for the Blackhawks and their fans Sunday night at the United Center.

Here was Corey Crawford, who lost most of the 2017-2018 season to a concussion, getting hit by Dylan Strome as he raced down ice with the Sharks’ Evander Kane, causing his head to hit the goal post near the end of the first period.

It was diagnosed as a concussion before the 7-3 loss to San Jose, and on Monday the team put the goalie into concussion protocol. For that reason, Crawford is headed to injured reserve, which will keep him out a minimum of seven days.

Collin Delia will come up from Rockford to take his place after 17 appearances with the AHL IceHogs this season. He’s 7-5-4 on the year with a 2.34 goals against average.