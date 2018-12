UPDATE: Person hit and killed by CTA train this morning at Belmont. Red, Brown and Purple trains remain stopped at Belmont. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/vO95QrDMRB — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) December 17, 2018

CHICAGO — CTA trains are moving again after a person was struck and killed by a train.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Monday near Belmont.

Red, Brown and Purple line service was disrupted for about an hour, but has now resumed.

CTA says to continue to expect major delays. Trains will not stop at Belmont as crews continue to investigate the deadly accident.

[Major Delays] Red, Brown & Purple Line service is resuming, with delays/congestion in area of Belmont, following earlier medical emergency on tracks. Trains bypass Belmont. More: https://t.co/a80f3Li3Qu — cta (@cta) December 17, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back details.