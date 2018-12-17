FeedonThis: Man Crush Monday gets a new look

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Things that are the same sometimes change, too.

That was the case on Monday's Sports Feed, where something new came to one of the longest running segments on the show.

It's subtle, but as you'll see, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman certainly noticed it.

That moment, along with the guy's selections for who they are crushing on in the world of sports, are part of the best of Sports Feed from Monday in #FeedonThis.

You can watch that segment from the program in the video above and tune in throughout the week to see more of the best from Sports Feed as 2018 winds down.