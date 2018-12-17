Manhunt underway for 2 carjackers in Orland Park area

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Police in Orland Park are warning residents that two carjacking suspects are on the loose and may be armed.

The carjacking originated in Matteson around 2 a.m. Monday.

Authorities were conducting their search around 153rd and Highland, where the two suspects took off on foot.

The Orland Park police chief tells WGN they believe the suspects are out of the area, but are continuing their search.

ORLAND PARK: Police warning residents that two car-jacking suspects are on the loose and could be armed. A search is underway near 153rd/Highland. Car-jacking happened overnight in Matteson. — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) December 17, 2018

Orland Park police have only given a vague description of the suspects: two male black teens or in early 20s, wearing black hoodies and one of them has braided hair.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.