Potential teacher strike looming in District 211 as students prepare for finals

PALATINE, Ill. -- A possible teacher strike could begin Tuesday in Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211.

The threat of a teacher strike comes as students are preparing to take their final exams.

If there is no deal reached by the end of the school day Monday, students will receive instructions as to what they should do next.

This is the second largest high school district in the state. A teacher strike here would be the first in the school district's history.

Final exams are supposed to begin Wednesday.

Parents are not pleased that things are going down to the wire after a year of contract talks.

School District 211 and the Northwest Suburban Teachers Union Local 1211 have informally agreed on a two percent boost in base pay for year one of a four-year contract. They are trying to reach a deal for pay hikes in the three years after that.

The teachers' contract expired June 30.

A walkout would affect nearly 12,000 students in Palatine, Schaumburg, and Hoffman Estates.

School Superintendent Daniel Cates, in a message to students and parents, says: "We recognize and acknowledge the emotional disruption that the uncertainty of a strike creates for our students and families, staff members, and many partners in our District 211 communities."

If there is a teacher strike and it goes beyond Tuesday, students could see a modified final exam schedule. That information may be posted on each school's website and also on the school district website.