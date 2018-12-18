Gabriella DiGiovanni talks Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The question now for Bears' fans is no longer if the team will make the playoffs. They took care of that on Sunday by clinching the NFC North title.

Now the question is how far can this team go in the playoffs? Are they a "One-and-Done" group, or could they finish up the season lifting up a Lombardi Trophy in Atlanta in Super Bowl LIII.

Gabriella DiGiovanni discussed that and a few other topics on the team during his first appearance on Sports Feed Tuesday night with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

