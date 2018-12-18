Judge delays decision in cover-up trial of 3 Chicago cops

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge is delaying her decision about the Chicago police officers on trial for covering up details about the deadly police shooting of LaQuan McDonald.

After hearing closing arguments on Dec. 6, Associate Judge Domenica Stephenson said she would issue her findings Wednesday.

In an email Monday, the trial’s media coordinator revealed the judge’s announcement would be delayed. Attorneys are still expected in court Wednesday. Stephenson could announce a new date for her decision at that hearing.

Officer Thomas Gaffney, former Officer Joseph Walsh, and ex-Detective David March are accused of filing false police reports to exaggerate the threat posed by McDonald the night then-officer Jason Van Dyke shot the 17-year-old 16 times.

Van Dyke was convicted of murder and will be sentenced Jan. 18.

The Chicago Police Board has tentatively scheduled hearings for four other officers facing allegations they covered up the details of the shooting.

The Police Department is trying to fire Officers Janet Mondragon, Daphne Sebastian, and Ricardo Viramontes, and Sgt. Stephen Franko.

They’re accused of giving or approving accounts of the shooting in police reports that were different than what police dash cam video shows.

On Monday, the Police Board set aside March 5 through 7 to hear evidence in the case.