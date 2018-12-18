Procession honors Chicago police officers struck, killed by train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A solemn procession was held Tuesday morning for two Chicago police officers who were struck and killed by a train in the line of duty.

Blue lights dotted the Dan Ryan expressway as police escorted the ambulances carrying the remains of 36-year-old Eduardo Marmolejo and 31-year-old Conrad Gary. Marmolejo had been on the force for two and a half years on the force, and Gary had 18 months.

The officers were responding to a call of shots fired at 103rd Street and Dauphin Avenue just after 6 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, a suspect had made his way onto the tracks and the officers went after him.

A South Shore Train hit them, and they both died at the scene.

Chicago police recovered a weapon from the scene and are questioning person of interest.

Counselors were on hand at the CPD's 5th District headquarters. The deaths of Marmolejo and Gary bring the total officer deaths in the district to five. Earlier this year, two officers in the 5th District committed suicide in separate incidents. A third officer died after collapsing on duty.

There have now been four Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty this year, and one firefighter.

Cmdr. Paul Bauer was killed outside the Thompson Center in February, and Officer Samuel Jimenez was killed in the Mercy Hospital shooting in November.

CFD diver Juan Bucio died after a rescue attempt in May.

The 100 Club says they will continue to be there for the first responders' families. For more information on how to help, go to 100clubchicago.org.

WATCH: SkyCam9 over procession for fallen Chicago police officers