Chicago police investigate threat found in Lane Tech HS bathroom

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a threat at Lane Tech High School.

Administrators sent a letter to parents explaining a threat with Thursday’s date that was found written on a bathroom wall.

Lane Tech said it is working with the Chicago Police Department, and will have extra security measures in place.

An investigation is underway, and the school said and they are taking the following precautions to ensure student safety:

As part of standard daily procedures, all students will be scanned upon entry through the metal detectors.

Book bags and personal items will also be scanned through the x-ray machines.

Chicago Police Department and CPS Safety and Security will increase presence throughout the day in and around the school building.

School personnel will limit hall passes for emergencies only.

Students who leave the building during lunch periods will be screened upon re-entry.

Students who leave the building and after school and return for after school activities such as sporting events will be screened upon re-entry.

All visitors will be screened before, during, and after school hours.

The high school said it takes all threats seriously, and will continue the increased measures for the rest of the week.