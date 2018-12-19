Community buys $48K van for man with cerebral palsy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMHURST, Ill. -- Sam Williams is a father of two and suffers from cerebral palsy.

He's confined to a wheelchair, which makes it harder for his family to enjoy time together. But that does not stop him from working at Easter Seals, where he helps other people.

A group in Elmhurst came through early for Christmas by buying Williams a conversion van that cost around $48,000.

Williams was surprised with the van Wednesday afternoon.

“We want to show our community that this is how you embrace people in need,” said Kristin Morrow.

Williams did have another van, until it broke down.

"And as most families do, when someone needs help, we rally together and make it happen," said Jen Knuth.

Knuth, and others at Fitt-RX Fitness Studio raised much of the money needed to buy the maroon van that's specially equipped with a ramp that Williams can use.

"We were so inspired by his story, and he's done unbelievable things," said Morrow.

Also pitching in was the annual No Frills Fun Run.

They have raised over $300,000 for more than half a dozen needy families since they started the effort years ago.