Family of murdered grandmother increases reward to $30K in hopes of finding killer

CHICAGO — It’s been six months since a woman was attacked and dismembered in her home, but there have been no arrests.

Now the victim’s family of Thana Muhammad is reaching out to find the killer. They’ve increased the reward to $30,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Back in June, the body of the 81-year old grandmother was found stuffed into two storage bins, inside the home she owned at 100th and Forest.

Her family hopes the reward may help generate some leads.

“My aunt chose to help those less fortunate, to help those who didn’t have a voice,” said Trina Mangrum.

Family members spent Thursday morning marching around Muhammad’s neighborhood with a banner and a megaphone, pleading for someone to come forward with information.

“She was a pillar of this city, of this community,” said granddaughter Camille Durham. “She gave back as a radiologist at Cook County Hospital, Jackson Park Hospital. She dedicated her life to people.”

The family is launching a social media campaign called “Sunday Justice.”

They set up accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

If you have a tip, contact Justice for Thana.

Hotline number: 224-678-5001

Email: justiceforthana@gmail.com