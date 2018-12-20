Just after returning to the Bulls’ lineup, a sprained ankle puts Bobby Portis out again

CHICAGO – It took him nearly two months to work his way back to the Bulls’ lineup after a sprained MCL knocked him out in October, but now Bobby Portis is going to have to go back to the sidelines again.

This time, it’s for a different injury.

On Thursday, the Bulls announced that the forward will be out for 2-to-4 weeks with a sprained ankle suffered in a loss to the Nets on Wednesday.

INJURY UPDATE: Bobby Portis injured his right ankle in the fourth quarter of the Bulls game vs. the Brooklyn Nets last night. An MRI and repeat physical exam were performed this morning, and he was diagnosed with a sprained ankle. Portis will be out two-to-four weeks. pic.twitter.com/MzdSqO7gSp — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 20, 2018

Portis was injured in the fourth quarter of the game at the United Center, undergoing an MRI after the game to access for further damage. This injury isn’t quite as serious as his MCL sprain, which kept him out from October 24-December 10th.

He’s returned to the Bulls lineup the last five games, never playing more than 24 minutes as he worked his way back into game shape. He averaged 13 points a game in that stretch, scoring 16 in his last two games against the Thunder at the Nets.

Unfortunately that progress has been slowed once again by injury for the forward.