Man, woman found shot in Dolton home

DOLTON, Ill. -- Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in Dolton overnight.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in a home near 145th and Dobson.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at the home, and found a man and woman badly injured with gunshot wounds.

The couple is reported to be in critical condition.

Dolton police are leading the investigation with help from Chicago, Cal City and state police.

The victims names have not yet been released.

The shooter or shooters remain on the loose.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.