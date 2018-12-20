Take a look at the Sports Feedie Awards for 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Most major awards shows don't happen around the holidays, but on Sports Feed, we've made it our tradition.

For a fourth year, we held our annual Sports Feedie Awards during the final full week of the show.

This year Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman honored winners in five different categories in Chicago sports

From best moment to best athlete, breakthrough player, social media follow, and bold prediction, the guys gave out their winners, and revealed the fans' vote for each award.

You can watch all of the presentations from the 2018 Sports Feedie Awards in the video above or below.