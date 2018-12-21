× Bill Daley proposes renaming Dan Ryan Expressway after Obama

CHICAGO — Chicago mayoral candidate Bill Daley is proposing a name change for the Dan Ryan Expressway.

He wants to rename it for his former boss, President Barack Obama. Daley served as Obama’s Chief of Staff in 2011.

Even though a section of Interstate 55 was recently named for Obama, Daley said in a statement: “Barack Obama is from Chicago. He owns a home here. This is where the Obama library is based. I’d like to see the legislature act on this early next year.”

He also said: “Renaming the highway for President Obama will be a daily reminder for all of us that America’s first African-American President was shaped by Chicago. We were part of history.”

Candidate for mayor Bill Daley calls for renaming the Dan Ryan Expressway after President Obama. Daley’s father is accused of changing the route of the Dan Ryan to reinforce the border between the where whites and blacks lived. — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) December 21, 2018

A stretch of the 134 Freeway in California was recently renamed after the president.