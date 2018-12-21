WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen Chicago Police Officer Conrad Gary

CHICAGO — Thousands of police officers will pay their final respects to two Chicago officers who were struck and killed by a commuter train.

The first funeral will be for Officer Conrad Gary at 9:30 a.m. Friday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.

Gary is survived by his wife and a 6-month-old daughter.

A wake for Officer Eduardo Marmolejo will be held Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Blake Lamb Funeral Home. On Saturday, officers will again gather at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for Marmolejo’s funeral. The service is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

The officers died Monday night when they were struck by a train on the city’s far South Side as they were investigating a report of gunfire in the area.

Police say the officers may not have seen or heard the train that hit them because they were watching another train coming from the opposite direction.