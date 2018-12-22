1 firefighter hospitalized following North Side blaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A firefighter was hospitalized after a two-alarm blaze ripped through a North Side building Saturday.

The fire broke out in the 6400 block of North Ravenswood Avenue about noon Saturday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The blaze started in an auto body shop that’s located near an industrial art and design center, an antique shop and several apartments.

After about two hours, the fire burned through the building’s roof. Several nearby homes and an apartment complex were flooded from water runoff.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital, where his or her condition had stabilized. About 20 people from nearby apartment buildings were safely evacuated. No other injuries were reported.

Earlier Saturday, a single-story building was damaged in a fire in the 7000 block of North Clark Street in Rogers Park.

About 20 tenants in adjacent apartments evacuated safely. Fire contained to auto body shop next to art & design school — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) December 22, 2018