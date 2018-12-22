Drizzle, highs in the upper 30s
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
After cold start, wintry mix likely mid-week
-
Temperatures in the 30s, chance of scattered showers this week
-
Cold start with highs in the 20s, slight warmup starts Wednesday
-
7-Day Forecast: Temps. in lower 30s, scattered snows Monday
-
-
Rainy Tuesday into cool and cloudy Halloween
-
Chilly temps in upper 40s
-
Sunny skies Sunday, highs in the upper 40s
-
Cloudy and cold, temps in the upper 30s Sunday
-
Flurries on the way, temps in the mid-30s
-
-
Temps in the high 40s Tuesday, a cool down later this week
-
Last week of summer will be warm and mostly sunny
-
Comfortable fall temperatures, some risk of storms this week